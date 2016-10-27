On the Go with Joe at Clark County ScareGrounds - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Clark County ScareGrounds

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield checking out some spooky things at the Clark County ScareGrounds.

Activities include four haunted houses, a scream parlor, exhibits, photo ops and all types of ghosts, ghouls and other Halloween monsters.

The ScareGrounds are open to all ages. Learn more at ScareGroundspdx.com.  

