The Portland Boychoir holds a unique title in the city as the only all-boy choir in the Portland area.

MORE caught up with the talented youngsters to learn more about their singing.

The Portland Boychoir will perform in their show the show “…will be boys…” on November 12 at the New Thought Center for Spiritual Living Lake Oswego. Get tickets at PortlandBoychoir.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.