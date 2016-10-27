Report: 29% of new renters in Portland moving from other cities

Portland continues to attract people looking to relocate.

According to a new report from real estate website Zillow, 29 percent of people looking for rental housing in the Rose City are moving here from other areas.

That puts Portland at number six on the site's list of cities with the highest percentages of new renters moving in.

Zillow also puts the median rent in Portland at $1,784 a month. That's up 7 percent from last year.

The number one spot on the list went to Nashville, Tenn., with 42.2 percent of renters moving in from other cities and a median monthly rent of $1,451.

Here are the top 10 cities on the list, with percentage of inbound renters in parentheses:

Nashville, TN (42.2%) Raleigh, NC (38.1%) San Jose, CA (34%) San Francisco, CA (30.9%) Denver, CO (29.8%) Portland, OR (29%) Austin, TX (28.9%) Salt Lake City, UT (27.2%) New Orleans, LA (27.1%) Charlotte, NC (25.6%)

Notoriously expensive San Francisco and San Jose had high numbers of renters moving in and some of the highest percentages of renters moving out, likely due to high housing costs.

For the full report, head over to zillow.com.

