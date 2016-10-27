Building damaged in NW Portland gas explosion to be repaired

The building that houses Dosha Salon Spa is next to where Portland Bagelworks used to stand at the corner of NW 23rd Ave. and Glisan St. (KPTV file photo)

A four-story building damaged in a natural gas explosion in NW Portland will be repaired. (Photo: Portland Fire and Rescue)

The owner of a building damaged in a natural gas explosion last week says she plans to repair the building as quickly as possible.

Ann Sacks owns the four-story building that houses Dosha Salon Spa at 2281 NW Glisan St., just east of where Portland Bagelworks used to stand.

Sacks said she applied for a demolition permit in order to remove damage to the building's exterior and interior but planned to retain as much of the structure as possible.

The building suffered extensive damage when a natural gas leak inside Portland Bagelworks ignited Oct. 19, causing an explosion.

A spokesperson for NW Natural said a contractor hit a gas line at a work site across the street.

Eight people, including three firefighters and two police officers, were injured in the blast.

Investigators have not identified what caused the leaking gas to ignite.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.