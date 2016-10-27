Police: 7-Eleven robber stole cash register drawer, fired shot outside store

Evidence marker of bullet outside 7-Eleven store that was robbed in southeast Portland. (KPTV)

An armed robber stole a cash register drawer from a 7-Eleven in southeast Portland and then fired a shot outside the store before he was caught by officers, according to police.

Officers responded to the store on the 17400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

A worker told police the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole cash and the cash register drawer. The man then went outside, fired a single shot and then left the area.

Suspect information was sent to officers in Portland, Gresham and Fairview. The suspect was located and arrested in Fairview.

Armando Gomez Zacarias, 20, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

