Five Portland Thorns players picked for U.S. training camp roster

Five Portland Thorns FC players have been named to the training camp roster for the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of a pair of matches in November.

Midfielders Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Allie Long, defender Meghan Klingenberg and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch were all selected in preparation for the final two U.S. matches of the 2016 schedule against Romania.

The friendly matches take place Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

Head coach Jill Ellis will name 18 players to suit up for each match.

Heath, Horan and Long were all included on the U.S. Women's National Team roster that defeated Switzerland in back-to-back matches in a 4-0 win on Oct. 20 and a 5-1 win on Oct. 23.

Klingenberg last appeared for the national team in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she started and played in three matches.

Franch, who has yet to receive an international cap, was called into the national team's January training camp earlier this year.

The Thorns season ended earlier this month with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Western New York Flash in the playoffs.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.