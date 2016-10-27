PBOT, police ask drivers to use caution in neighborhoods as Halloween approaches

Portland police were monitoring crosswalks near SW 40th Ave. and SW Huber St. in an attempt to get drivers to slow down ahead of expected crowds of trick-or-treaters Monday. (KPTV)

With Halloween just around the corner and falling on a weeknight this year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Portland Police Bureau want to make sure motorists use extra caution when driving in neighborhoods Monday evening.

For about an hour Thursday morning, officers set up at Southwest 40th Avenue and Southwest Huber Street to see how drivers are doing at crosswalks.

It was not a sting operation, though. They set up signs to clearly warn drivers that officers want to make sure everyone is following traffic laws and watching for pedestrians' safety.

Officers said it didn’t take long for them to spot someone not being careful and obeying the law.

Officers told FOX 12 they were giving tickets during the patrols Thursday but that drivers can attend a 2-hour class to get the ticket removed.

P-BOT officials said residents requested that they do something to promote safety in the neighborhood. Even with more patrols, one mother said she may go to a different neighborhood for Halloween.

“It is a little difficult because there aren’t a lot of sidewalks here,” Michelle Young said. “So it’s a little tough especially on Huber street pushing my stroller with my daughter in it, it’s kind of difficult and a little scary.”

Analysts say Halloween is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and deaths because children tend to get excited and forget about safety.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, there have been 10 deadly crashes on Halloween nights from 2006 to 2015.

AAA has advice for drivers and pedestrians out on Halloween. The organization suggests drivers slow down, watch for more kids on the street, put down distractions like a phone and, of course, drive sober.

For parents and their trick-or-treaters, AAA advises using flashlights or reflective tape to be more easily seen, choosing costumes that don’t restrict movement or obstruct vision, going out in a group, staying on sidewalks and crossing at corners, looking both ways and listening for traffic before crossing the street.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit AAA.com.

