Better Business Bureau warns of shopping on 'fake' Seahawks site

The Better Business Bureau is warning Seahawks fans to be careful about where they buy their jerseys and other gear online.

The BBB received a report of a "fake" Seattle Seahawks site, www.seahawksofficialonline.com.

A customer reported making a purchase at that site using PayPal, which was listed as an accepted form of payment through the site.

After placing the order, the customer was asked to pay via Western Union or Money Gram to speed up the process.

The buyer became suspicious and reported it to the BBB.

The business claims to be based in White City, Oregon, but BBB investigators said that isn't true.

Investigators sent a letter to the company's mailing address only to have it returned by the U.S. Postal Service as 'No Receptacle.'

Additionally, a search for the businesses phone number found it to be associated with at least 10 other websites offering branded merchandise for professional hockey, football and baseball teams, according to investigators.

The site states it is the "official online store" of the Seahawks, however the actual official online store of the team is at proshop.seahawks.com.

Seahawksofficialonline.com advertises items at a substantially discounted rate.

"Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. One of the biggest red flag concerning the NFL store were the inexpensive prices. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true -it might just be," according to the Better Business Bureau.

For more tips on safe online shopping, go to BBB.org.

