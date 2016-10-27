Police arrest PSU football player accused of robbing three Portland convenience stores

Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with robberies at three Portland convenience stores.

Jonathan David Boland was arrested Wednesday on the Portland State University Campus. PSU campus public safety officers assisted the Portland Police Bureau with the arrest.

Investigators said the first robbery occurred at the Duniway Market on the 2400 block of Southwest 5th Avenue on Oct. 5. The following day, a Plaid Pantry store on the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard was robbed, according to police, and then another Plaid Pantry store was hit on Oct. 7 on the 10200 block of Northeast Glisan Street.

Boland was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery.

Boland was a member of the PSU football team, the university confirmed Thursday.

On Sunday, Fox 12 aired an interview with Boland during Oregon Sports Final. Boland may still be on the roster, but he said he has retired from playing football because of concussions he received over the years.

Boland told Fox 12 he wasn't sure about the next step in his life so he went to head coach Bruce Barnum. Boland said Barnum told him he could keep his scholarship to complete his education even if he wasn't still on the team.

The athletic department released a statement saying Boland has been suspended from all team activities while the legal process takes place.

"We were shocked to hear of this situation," said Viking coach Bruce Barnum. "If these allegations are found to be true, I will be crushed. That said, we have to wait for the legal process to take place and find out exactly what his involvement may be."

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robberies and said additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403, darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Joe Santos at 503-823-0405, joseph.santos@portlandoregon.gov.

