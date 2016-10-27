Police: Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of Liberty Mutual co-workers

Police believe a man shot and killed a co-worker at their northeast Portland office and then killed himself in his car a short distance away.

The body of Mitra Mehrabadi, 37, was discovered at the Liberty Centre in northeast Portland on Saturday night.

She died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday morning, police were called out to investigate a suspicious person in a car at the Lloyd Corporate Plaza.

As the officers approached the 2005 Mercury Montego, a gunshot was fired inside the car.

Jimmy Alan Morgan, 51, of Gresham was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigators learned Mehrabadi and Morgan worked together at Liberty Mutual Insurance in the Liberty Centre.

On Thursday, police said evidence recovered from the scene of Mehrabadi's killing and Morgan's suicide matched the same gun.

The gun used in both incidents was seized from Morgan's car after he shot himself.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, but they said Thursday that Morgan likely killed Mehrabadi in the office and then killed himself after leaving the scene.

Morgan's wife told FOX 12 they were friends outside of work, as well, and she and her husband would get together with Mehrabadi and her husband for dinners.

Dianne Morgan described her husband as a happy person who was a wonderful husband and father. She said he told her he was going to Home Depot before kissing her and leaving home Saturday morning.

"He will be missed. This was not him. He was a wonderful, sweet, caring person and I just can't understand why. I am so sorry for Mitra and her family. They are also wonderful people. I will forever be lost," Diane Morgan said in a statement.

Friends of Mehrabadi started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit her family.

