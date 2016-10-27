Multnomah County Sheriff's Office K-9 outfitted with new body armor

A Multnomah County K-9 now has an extra level of protection thanks to new body armor.

Ranger, a 5-year-old German shepherd, came to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office from the Netherlands in 2014.

Ranger received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts.

Ranger's vest is embroidered with the wording, "In memory of K9 Rocco Pittsburgh Bureau of Police."

Ranger is trained to track and apprehend suspects as well as conduct evidence and building searches. His handler is Deputy Todd Weber.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers. The organization has provided over 2,100 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations, at a cost of more than $1.9 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,234 with a five-year warranty.

For more information, go to www.vik9s.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.