PF&R crews respond to gas leak at NE Glisan construction site

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a call of a gas line puncture at a construction site in northeast Portland.

The building project is located at 2250 Northeast Glisan Street.

According to PF&R officials, the construction crew punctured a 1-inch gas line, filling the building with natural gas vapors.

PF&R crews were able to vent the site while crews from NW Natural were able to shut off gas to the line.

