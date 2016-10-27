PF&R crews respond to gas leak at NE Glisan construction site - KPTV - FOX 12

PF&R crews respond to gas leak at NE Glisan construction site

File image File image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a call of a gas line puncture at a construction site in northeast Portland.

The building project is located at 2250 Northeast Glisan Street.

According to PF&R officials, the construction crew punctured a 1-inch gas line, filling the building with natural gas vapors.

PF&R crews were able to vent the site while crews from NW Natural were able to shut off gas to the line.

