Nonna Emilia restaurant targeted with sexual harassment lawsuit

Six women have filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of popular Italian restaurant in Aloha - accusing them of sexual harassment and abuse.

Nonna Emilia Italian restaurant has been a fixture of Washington County for almost 40 years.

Six former employees of the restaurant are now suing owner Stephen Ceccanti and his son, Justin Ceccanti.

The complaint alleges that Justin Ceccanti, the kitchen manager, regularly called female employees degrading names, harassed them, and if they denied his sexual advances, their jobs suffered.

One woman also claims Ceccanti followed her to her car after work and assaulted her.

Fox 12 went to Nonna Emilia to speak with the owner Thursday.

In an email, Stephen Ceccanti said, "Nonna Emilia is committed to treating it's employees with the utmost respect and denies these allegations made by the plaintiffs. We look forward to the opportunity to tell our side of the story in court."

None of the alleged victims in this case is able to speak publicly right now. As a group, they are seeking more than $8,000,000 in damages.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.