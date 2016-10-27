Small dog found dead in Clark Co. killed by animal; cause of skinning unknown

A small dog that was found dead and skinned in a Salmon Creek neighborhood was killed by another animal.

A preliminary necropsy showed that the 7-year-old Lhasa Apso named Mr. Magoo had multiple puncture wounds, which the examiner ruled are consistent with bite marks.

Witnesses told deputies two coyotes were seen on or near the pet owner's property on the 15700 block of Northwest 31st Court.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office released a statement at the time of the dog's death earlier this month saying deputies believed it to be a "human-caused death."

While that was not the case, investigators said it was determined that the dog's skin was removed "by a sharp implement after death."

This is no witness information or other evidence to explain how the removal of the dog's skin occurred, according to deputies.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office investigation into this case has been suspended, the department announced Thursday.

