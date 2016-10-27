Mother of man accused of killing woman on Oregon coast assisting - KPTV - FOX 12

Mother of man accused of killing woman on Oregon coast assisting in lawsuit against 2 gun dealers

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The family of a California woman fatally shot by an Oregon man in 2013 has reached a settlement with the killer's mother, who had purchased firearms for her mentally ill son.

Kirsten Englund was shot by 30-year-old Jeffrey Boyce as she admired a scenic view on the Oregon coast in April 2013. Attorneys for Englund's family say Boyce used one of three guns that had been purchased for him by his mother.

Earlier this year Englund's family filed a lawsuit against two gun dealers and against Boyce's mother, Diane, saying that the gun sales were illegal straw purchases.

Attorneys for the Englund family on Thursday said Diane Boyce has agreed to pay them $400,000 and is also providing documents to assist in the lawsuit. Diane Boyce's attorney did not immediately return a phone call.

