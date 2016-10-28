Two racist posts from students force Oregon City High School to take action

Following a walk-out Tuesday morning, students from Oregon City High School gathered for a candlelight vigil outside school Thursday night to protest racism.

Two racist photos prompted the events. One post was a picture of a note left on a student's door step. The note had a racial slur written on it, along with the words "Black Lives Don't Matter."

The second post was of a few students holding up a sign with a KKK member drawing and a racial slur.

One student Fox 12 spoke with said she was appalled by this behavior.

"We're not all like that and it really disappointed me to see people saying that stuff to other people."

Principal Lovell has not been tight-lipped with the media as of late. He spoke Thursday night about his reason for holding the vigil.

"It's been a long week, its been an emotional week for kids and they wanted to do this. Under the guise of being nice to each other, treating each other equal, it doesn't matter who you are, where you live, color of your skin. We need to come to our school and all get along," said Lovell.

A few students from other schools showed up to the event to support the cause. They said when they caught wind of the issues, they made it a priority to come out and join the other students.

"Me being a young African American female, it's a big deal to me," Tierrany Marshall-Mcbride, a student of Clackamas Community College said. "For me, I've always learned that racism is definitely a learned behavior, so I think that if it's put in their household and it's something that they're okay with and they have come to know as normal, I don't think they really understand it."

