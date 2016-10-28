Police: Three people injured in two separate shootings in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating two shootings in northeast Portland that injured three people Thursday night.

Police said at 9:40 p.m., they responded to a report of a shooting a Holladay Park.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that suspects left the area in a vehicle.

At 9:48 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and Weidler Street. Officers arrived to the area and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Officers also learned of another gunshot victim, a man, a few blocks away.

Both victims in the second shooting are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is not known if the shootings are related and officers are continuing to search the area for suspects and evidence.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

