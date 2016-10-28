Clippers open the season with a 114-106 win over Portland

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless and forward Mason Plumlee during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Blake Griffin had 27 points and 13 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers opened the season Thursday night with a 114-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was a contentious game that had fans booing the officials after two flagrant fouls on Portland players in the fourth quarter. Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer that gave the Clippers a 102-90 lead with 4:07 left and the crowd headed for the exits.

Damian Lillard's layup got the Blazers within 107-102 with 35.9 seconds left but the rally fell short.

It was the season opener for the Clippers, the last team in the Western Conference to start the season. Portland opened at home on Tuesday with a 113-104 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Paul also finished with 27 points for the Clippers. Lillard led the Blazers with 29 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late.

