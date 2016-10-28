Police: One man killed in shooting incident in Gresham, suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: One man killed in shooting incident in Gresham, suspect sought

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police officers are searching for a suspect that shot and killed a man in Gresham late Thursday night.

Gresham police responded to a report that a person had been shot at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street just before 10:15 p.m.

Officers said one man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

GPD said they have no suspects in custody, but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The East County Major Crimes Teams is investigating this incident as a homicide. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

