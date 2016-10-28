Eugene bartender accused of tampering with women's drinks

A bartender who works near the University of Oregon is under investigation for allegations that he tampered with multiple women's drinks.
The Register-Guard reports that newly released court documents show police, the university and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission are involved in the investigation.
A search warrant affidavit says four of the five alleged incidents happened at Taylor's Bar & Grill, where the employee worked. The other incident took place at another bar where he was a patron.
The women reported being given "cloudy" drinks and having no memory of what happened to them after drinking. One woman woke up in the hospital after falling in a parking lot on her way home.
Taylor's Bar & Grill owner Charles Hare says the employee has been placed on leave.
