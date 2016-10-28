On the Go with Joe at the Antique & Collectible Show

Joe V. was at the Portland Expo Center taking a look at all sorts of trinkets from the past at the Antique & Collectible Show.

The show is considered the country’s largest antique and collectible show and features everything from board games to movie memorabilia.

The event will take place Friday through Sunday. Learn more at ExpoCenter.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.