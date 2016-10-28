Crime Stoppers seeking information on 2014 murder of Portland couple

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and Portland police are seeking information on the 2014 murder of a couple in Northeast Portland.

Portland police officers responded a home in the 600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue on around 12:32 p.m. on October 30, 2014.

Officers said they arrived to find 65-year-old Jerry Ephrem and his wife, 65-year-old Helen Ephrem, dead inside the house.

Police said the couple died due to homicidal violence.

Officials have no information on the suspect or motive.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 cash for information that could lead to the identification of the suspect or suspects.

Visit CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com for more information.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.