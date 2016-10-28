Police: Robbers who attacked employee in front of his young daughter arrested

Jail booking photo of Ceontae Shamarr Poston. (Jail booking photo not available for second suspect, Keith Byron Woody)

Surveillance image of convenience store worker being attacked by robbers in front of his 5-year-old daughter. (KPTV)

Two men who robbed a southeast Portland convenience store and attacked a worker in front of his 5-year-old daughter were arrested in Vancouver, according to police.

The robbery occurred at Milwaukie Market on the 4400 block of Southeast Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Brooklyn Neighborhood the afternoon of Oct. 9.

Two men entered the market and told an employee to get down on the floor. One of the robbers hit the worker in the face with a gun.

Surveillance video showed the suspects attacking the man with his young daughter just inches away.

Officers said the girl was not injured, but her father was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Clear images of the suspects were also caught by the store's surveillance cameras.

Police said they stole the drawer from the cash register and filled a bag with cigarettes and other items before running from the scene.

Investigators said the suspects were arrested last week in Vancouver.

Ceontae Shamarr Poston, 18, and Keith Byron Woody, 24, were arrested near Southeast 107th Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard on Oct. 20 by members of the Vancouver Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Poston and Woody were booked into the Clark County Jail.

Poston was extradited to the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday and booked on robbery charges. Woody remains in the Clark County Jail on multiple charges including first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and being a fugitive from justice.

A jail booking photo of Woody was not available.

