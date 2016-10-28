Oregon Zoo elephants smash pumpkins in annual 'Squishing of the Squash'

Elephants at the Oregon Zoo enjoy some pumpkin during the annual 'Squishing of the Squash' event.

Who says Halloween is just for humans?

The Oregon Zoo celebrated the holiday early on Friday with its annual 'Squishing of the Squash.'

Zoo staff provided some large pumpkins for elephants to smash and eat.

The zoo has other Halloween-themed events planned throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.