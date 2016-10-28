Don't Shoot Portland protesters block streets in downtown Portland

Don't Shoot Portland protesters blocked the street and chanted outside the Multnomah County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

A group of protesters referenced "racist cops" in their chants and repeatedly yelled, "guilty as charged," among other phrases.

According to the Don't Shoot Portland Facebook page, the protest was described as a rally for social justice. The protesters moved on from the courthouse to Portland City Hall.

A Facebook post about the rally referenced police use of force, Mayor Charlie Hales and former Portland Police Bureau Chief Larry O'Dea, who was indicted this week on a misdemeanor charge for shooting a friend while hunting sage rats in Harney County in April.

