Task Force: 63 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested in Gladstone drug trafficking bust

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

Around 63 pounds of meth with a street value of $500,000 was seized in one of the largest busts ever in Clackamas County, according to deputies.

The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force and Portland Police Bureau Drugs and Vice Division investigated a drug trafficking organization operating out of three units in the River Run Apartments on Risley Avenue in Gladstone.

The investigation concluded on Oct. 12 with two arrests.

Raul Villanueva-Sosa, 32, and Jose Nataren-Duarte, 32, were booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine. Their bail was set at $1 million each.

Along with 63 pounds of meth, officers seized $39,000 in cash and two pistols.

“To find out that we had this in here was kind of shocking,” one neighbor told Fox 12.

Neighbors say the two and their families were friendly people, but somethings about them didn’t add up.

“They just didn’t seem to blend in,” a neighbor said. “They had a lot of expensive toys that most of the people here don’t have. Most of us live paycheck to paycheck in this complex.”

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

  Task Force: 63 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested in Gladstone drug trafficking bust

