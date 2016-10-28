More than 16 tons of prescription drugs turned in for 'Take Back Day' in Pacific NW

More than 32,000 pounds – or 16 tons – of prescription drugs were turned in as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration launched the program six years ago.

On Oct. 22, unused and unwanted prescription medications, including painkillers, tranquilizers and stimulants, were turned in across the country.

Washington had its second largest collection to date with more than 19,000 pounds. Oregon collected nearly 8,000 pounds, while Idaho and Alaska combined for more than 5,000 pounds.

Collection sites nationwide resulted in the public turning in 731,269 pounds – almost 366 tons – of medication to the DEA and community partners at nearly 5,200 collection sites.

Over the life of the program, 7.1 million pounds of prescription drugs have been turned in.

For a list of collection sites to turn in unused medication between National Drug Take Back Days, go to deadiversion.usdoj.gov or rxdrugdropbox.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.