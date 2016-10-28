Police ID 19-year-old killed in Gresham; 18-year-old arrested on - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID 19-year-old killed in Gresham; 18-year-old arrested on murder charge

Posted: Updated:
Deadly shooting scene in Gresham (KPTV) Deadly shooting scene in Gresham (KPTV)
Jamaine Oliver Jr., jail booking photo (Courtesy: Multnomah County Jail) Jamaine Oliver Jr., jail booking photo (Courtesy: Multnomah County Jail)
Deadly shooting scene in Gresham (KPTV) Deadly shooting scene in Gresham (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Gresham and officers arrested an 18-year-old murder suspect in connection with the shooting. 

Police responded to a shooting near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 10:13 p.m. Thursday.

Police located Christopher Moss Jr. of Gresham suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said nobody was initially taken into custody. On Friday morning, however, police said Jamaine Oliver Jr. of Fairview was arrested. 

Police said was set to be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of murder. By late Friday afternoon, he had not yet been listed on the jail roster.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but no other details were released about the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.