Police ID 19-year-old killed in Gresham; 18-year-old arrested on murder charge

Police have identified a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Gresham and officers arrested an 18-year-old murder suspect in connection with the shooting.

Police responded to a shooting near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 10:13 p.m. Thursday.

Police located Christopher Moss Jr. of Gresham suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said nobody was initially taken into custody. On Friday morning, however, police said Jamaine Oliver Jr. of Fairview was arrested.

Police said was set to be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of murder. By late Friday afternoon, he had not yet been listed on the jail roster.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but no other details were released about the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

