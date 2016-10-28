Senator Wyden supports expanding vote-by-mail system nationally

As Election Day nears, many Oregonians have already cast their ballot by mail. Now, some local politicians want to expand that practice nationally.

Senator Ron Wyden held a news conference with other state officials on the Portland Community College campus on Friday.

At the news conference, they discussed the need to expand Oregon's vote-by-mail system nationally.

Sen. Wyden believes the practice would avoid cyber interference with future elections. He said voting by mail is not only safer but more convenient.

"When every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail, long lines and closed polling places no longer are an obstacle. That's especially true for seniors, working parents and students who sometimes need to take a whole day off work just to cast a vote."

Most ballots have been sent out in Oregon and are due on November 8.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.