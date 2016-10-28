Police: Man posing as employee spent hours stealing items from Walmart

A man dressed as a Walmart employee spent hours loading up a van with stolen items before he and another theft suspect were eventually caught, according to police.

Officers responded to the Battle Ground Walmart store at 6 a.m. Thursday on a report that a shoplifter had been detained by employees.

The workers told police Daniel Steven Telford, 24, of Toledo, Washington, was attempting to leave the store with a large box on a store-owned pallet jack. The box was filled with store merchandise.

Witnesses said Telford was wearing a Walmart employee vest and hat and was attempting to pass himself off as an employee of the store.

Officers made contact with Telford and said they found additional store merchandise in his pockets.

Employees told investigators that Telford and a woman had made numerous trips in and out of the store over several hours.

The woman, Lani Rene Kraabell, 43, of Longview, was then found in a van attempting to drive away from the parking lot, according to police.

Officers stopped the van and detained Kraabell. Police said numerous items suspected to have been stolen from Walmart were found in the van.

After obtaining a warrant, officer searched the van and recovered a handgun, as well as clothing and household goods with store tags on them.

Telford was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and criminal impersonation. Police said he had two outstanding warrants and a felony warrant.

Kraabell was arrested on charges of second-degree theft.

