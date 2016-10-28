Astor School's principal put on leave

The principal of a north Portland elementary school has been put on leave after a police investigation.

Last week, a teacher at Astor School was put on leave after police investigated a report of inappropriate behavior in class.

Now, Astor School's principal, Karl Newsome, has also been put on leave.

A letter went home to parents on Friday explaining that Dana Jacobs, a former principal from other Portland schools, will be the acting administrator for a few days.

Portland Public Schools said they cannot share more information on why the principal was put on leave at this time.

