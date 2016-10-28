Oreo recalls cookies over allergen concern

Oreo-maker Mondelez Global LLC is recalling two varieties of the cookie over an allergen not being included in the ingredients listed on the package.

The company’s voluntary recall covers packages of Oreo Fudge Cremes in both original and mint varieties sold across the United States.

Packages of the cookies were supposed to be labeled with a warning that the product contains milk allergens. The company said they were issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a release, the company said there had only been one instance of someone having a reaction to the product.

The company said that customers with this product should not eat it and discard any they have. There is also a 24-hour consumer hotline at 1-855-535-5948.

