Smash-and-grab caught on camera outside SE Portland business

Surveillance video of the man who smashed a car window and stole a purse from a car outside Sprout Factory. (Courtesy: Sprout Factory)

A smash-and-grab car prowl outside a southeast Portland business was caught on camera, and the owner said it's just the latest in a string of break-ins.

Surveillance cameras at Sprout Factory, an event venue on Southeast 6th and Yamhill, caught a car prowler working with a team around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the video, you can see a couple walk by the frame, they are acting casual as they scope out cars, looking for valuables.

Owner Luis Trybom said in the video you can see the couple spot something in the white car and that's when the man on a bike stops to send a signal to an accomplice who is trailing behind.

The accomplice walks past the car, then returns with a wrapped up rock, smashes the window and steals a bag.

Trybom said this happened when there were plenty of people around.

"What's hard is they're so brazen. This will happen during the day, or it'll happen in the evening when there's so many people walking by. Last night there was a family parked right in front and they did it right as that family pulled out," said Trybom. "And now with how sophisticated they are, with their system of signaling and having someone walk first and then signaling to others and what they use, a rock with a rag around it, a punt pan, something they can grab, whatever they need quickly and they're gone."

Trybom said there has been about four break-ins in the last week, and they seem to come in waves.

If you happen to recognize the man from the surveillance video, please call Portland police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.