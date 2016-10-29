Third food cart pod hit by break-ins in SE Portland

During the past week, three southeast Portland food cart pod were targets of break-ins, and vendors say they're fed up.

The manager of Cartlandia said it was the first to get hit last week, saying seven out of thirty carts were either broken into or damaged. Though, the manager said the damage wasn’t as severe as it was at Portland Mercado and Carts on Foster.

“It’s an absolute shame,” Callan Hass a customer said, “These are just small businesses trying to make it.”

Cartlandia’s manager said $1,000 worth of damages was reported.

Several vendors at Cartlandia told Fox 12 it wasn’t the first break in, since they’ve had ones in the past.

At Bamboo Café, Jen Liang said they were broken into three times last year.

Liang said there’s security footage at Cartlandia that should have a good look at the suspect who broke in.

Portland police reports they’re investigating all leads and if anyone has information regarding any of the cases, call the Portland Police Bureau.

