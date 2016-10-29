Students and fans honor Sherwood teacher fighting kidney failure

A local school is honoring a teacher who is in need of a kidney transplant.

During Friday night’s football game, Sherwood high school and middle school teacher Sarah Holtz was honored with a balloon release.

She has congenital chronic stage five kidney failure and is in need of a transplant.

Students are helping raise awareness about organ donation and fundraising for Donate Life Northwest.

Holtz continues to teach her students and goes through dialysis at night.

