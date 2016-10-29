New winter homeless shelter to open in downtown Portland

A temporary winter homeless shelter that can house 100 adults is scheduled to open in downtown Portland next month.

Developer Tom Cody is donating the first floor of his property for six months while he waits for permits to renovate the building for office and retail space.

The shelter is expected to open around Thanksgiving for six months.

Officials with Portland and Multnomah County announced the temporary shelter Friday.

Earlier in the week, the city scrapped plans to develop a massive homeless shelter at a city-owned warehouse known as Terminal 1.

Operating costs will be covered by A Home For Everyone, a collaborative that includes the city, county and nonprofits. The nonprofit group Transition Projects will operate the facility.

