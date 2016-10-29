Driver charged in crash that killed cyclist on St. Johns Bridge

PPB investigators have closed access to the St. Johns Bridge following a crash between a bicyclist and a vehicle that left the man on the bicycle dead. (KPTV)

The driver involved in a deadly crash with a bicyclist on the St Johns Bridge Saturday has been arrested and faces homicide charges.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau say that around 11:25 a.m. 42-year-old Joel Aaron Schrantz of north Portland was driving his 1995 Toyota 4Runner north when he stopped at a red light on Northwest Bridge Avenue at the entrance to the bridge.

When the light changed, police say that Schrantz accelerated into the curve but lost control of his SUV, fishtailing as he turned into the bridge.

Police say his vehicle slid into the westbound lanes of the bridge where he collided with the bicycle and rider, who was headed west and was knocked from his bike and came to rest beneath of another vehicle driving west.

Investigators at the scene said the rear tires on Schrantz’s SUV had no traction and that Schrantz new of the issues and other equipment issues with his vehicle.

Schrantz was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and his license is suspended.

Investigators noted that Schrantz could face additional traffic charges but that he was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Officers reopened the bridge to traffic around 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.