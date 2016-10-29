Semi with dog inside stolen near Hazel Dell

Deputies with the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing semi-truck and trailer, as well as the pet Dachshund the driver had in the truck’s cab. (Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a semi-truck stolen from near Hazel Dell that had the driver’s dog inside.

According to deputies, the driver had parked his truck and flatbed trailer along Northeast 13th Avenue just off Highway 99. The driver had left for a couple of hours to get dinner, and when he returned the rig was gone.

The driver told deputies his 11-year-old Dachshund named Apache had been in the truck’s sleeper cab when it was taken.

The truck is a green 1999 Peterbilt with Oregon license YAGL 117 and the flatbed trailer has the license 5199 JM.

Deputies said they have confirmed the truck was not towed away, and are asking anyone with information on the truck, trailer of dog to please call 911.

Editor's Note: The make of the truck was originally said by deputies to be Peterson, but later updated to Peterbilt.

