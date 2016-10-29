Hillsboro family hit by car in September plays super hero for a day

Just a month after Elisha Bennett and her two children were involved in a horrible traffic incident, a local non-profit group gave them a chance to get back to normal, dressing up as superheroes for Halloween pictures. (KPTV)

A Hillsboro family hit by a car in September as they were walking in a crosswalk has been taking huge strides in their recovery, and Saturday they took a brief pause from all the doctor's visits, insurance talk and everyday life to become superheroes.

The Bennett family dressed as Batman, Robin, Catwoman and Batgirl for a fun photo shoot showing them fighting crime together. They were selected by the Capes and Crowns Foundation.

"We take a day and just help them forget what's going," Capes and Crown Foundation founder Kylie Cole said.

It was September 21 when Elisha Bennett and her children Giada and Zach were crossing the street at Southeast Johnson and 75th in Hillsboro. The three were hit by a car. Elisha and Zach escaped with minor injuries, Giada wasn't so lucky.

"I really thought she was dead," Elisha said. "We were just terrified, especially because she was in a coma for three days."

But by some stroke of a miracle or perhaps a super power, Giada surprised the doctors and her family with a quick recovery.

"She is running around and back to her old self pretty much," Bennett said. "You cherish these moments even more now, you know after an accident like that it kind of opens your eyes."

To learn more about the Capes and Crowns Foundation, visit CapesandCrowns.org. Capes and Crowns Foundation partnered with Dream Drives for Kids for the family's photo shoot.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.