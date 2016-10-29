WEAR study at OHSU looks to link genetics and heart disease

A new OHSU study hopes to connect how genetic mutation affects a person’s chance for heart disease or blood cancers. (KPTV)

A new study at Oregon Health and Science University hopes to find a connection between blood cancers and heart disease.

Women Engaged in Advancing Research, also known as WEAR, is aimed to collect health and genetic data from volunteers.

The researchers are looking for mutations in blood cells that put people at risk for blood cancers and heart disease.

The study is for women over the age of 65 and currently has 1,005 enrolled participants.

Researchers are looking for more people to sign up, and ask anyone interested in participating to visit OHSU.edu for more information.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.