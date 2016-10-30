Portland man dies while attempting to cross street in wheelchair in Milwaukie

A Portland man trying to cross Highway 99E in Milwaukie in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Park Avenue in Milwaukie around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators said the 56-year-old man in the wheelchair started to cross the highway headed east when he was hit by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup headed south being driven by 36-year-old Leon M Pantoja of Milwaukie, who was not injured in the incident.

According to the OSP, the area was not well lit and not a designated crosswalk. Troopers also noted the man in the wheelchair was wearing dark clothing.

A resident of the area told FOX 12 that the traffic in the area moves very fast and crossing the highway can be very dangerous.

“It's disturbing, but if you're going to try to get across McLaughlin without a crosswalk, you’re taking your own risk, because we are talking five or six lanes at some points,” Dan Wagner said. “I mean, people are flying through here. It’s 40 miles an hour, it's just like division. It's the same problems as Division except Division is in Portland and this isn't.”

The area was closed to traffic during the investigation Saturday night but has since been reopened.

