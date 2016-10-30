Dog stolen with semi near Hazel Dell found, truck still missing - KPTV - FOX 12

Dog stolen with semi near Hazel Dell found, truck still missing

The Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office report that Apache, an 11-year-old Dachshund stolen with a semi-truck and trailer, was found in Oregon, though the truck and trailer are still missing. (Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office) The Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office report that Apache, an 11-year-old Dachshund stolen with a semi-truck and trailer, was found in Oregon, though the truck and trailer are still missing. (Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office)
A dog that was in the sleeper cab of a semi-truck that was stolen from near Hazel Dell has been found, though the truck and the flatbed trailer it was hauling are still missing.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy in Oregon located the dog, an 11-year-old Dachshund named Apache, walking on a county road. The deputy took Apache to Multnomah County Animal Service for treatment, and the dog was reunited with its owner, the driver of the semi.

Deputies are still searching for the missing truck and flatbed trailer. The truck is a green 1999 Peterbilt with Oregon license YAGL 117 with “DWA Trucking, Brownsville, Oregon” painted on the cab doors. The trailer has Oklahoma license 5199 JM.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone that sees the truck or trailer to please call 911.

