Portland police arrest man with ankle monitor and stolen handgun

Portland police arrested a man in the city’s entertainment district early Sunday after security staff said he was walking in the area with a handgun.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct were alerted by nightclub security staff just before 1:30 a.m. that a man was walking near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street with a gun.

Police were able to find the suspect and followed the group he was with through the crowded area around 3rd Avenue and Couch Street. The suspect saw officers following him near the edge of the Burnside street closures and attempted to flee towards Southwest Ankeny Alley.

Officers caught up with the man and took him into custody, seizing a loaded handgun from him that was later determined to have been reported stolen in Clackamas County. Police also note that man had on a GPS ankle monitor from a prior arrest.

The man, Marco Antonio Dominguez-Mendoza, 20, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of theft in the first degree (by receiving), theft in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He also was held on warrants for unlawful use of a weapon and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence).

