Family hopeful man knocked into Columbia River found soon

Family members of a missing Oregon man say they are clinging to a sliver of hope that he will be found alive soon.

Tony Lafollette had been working in the Roosevelt, Washington area as a mechanic.

During a fishing trip Monday evening on the Columbia River near Sundale, Washington, the boat he was in began taking on water. Lafollette's wife Becky says a wave then hit him and his fishing partner, knocking them into the river. She says the two then tried to swim toward shore.

"The gentleman said that Tony told him he just couldn't do it anymore and he went under and he has not been seen since," she said.

She said the man Lafollette was with made it to shore and walked five miles in the dark to find help. For several days, searchers from several surrounding counties, the Yakama Indian Nation, and the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the river.

"The deputy said he had never seen a search party like that before," said Becky Lafollette. "That he had so many friends, they were lined up and down the river looking for him."

Late last week, the mission was deemed a recovering effort as they tried to find Lafollette's body.

"I'm just heartbroken, I can't imagine my life without him," said Becky Lafollette.

She adds she is hopeful that a fisherman or someone in the area will find him and help bring closure to their lives.

"Tony if you are out there somewhere, it's time to come home," she said.

