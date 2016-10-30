Police respond to report of man with gun near Oregon Zoo

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the Oregon Zoo Sunday.

Police were called to Southwest Canyon Road to a parking lot near the zoo shortly after 1 p.m. Officers say they received reports of a man showing a gun to someone who confronted him about prowling a car.

The man left the area on foot and has not been located. He ran toward the area of Canyon Court and Zoo Road, according to police.

He was described as an older Hispanic male, bald, with a clean cut appearance and was wearing a blue windbreaker and a dark blue backpack at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police.

