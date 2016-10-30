'Race to End Child Homelessness' held at Mt. Tabor Park

People dressed in costumes and braved the rain to run for a good cause.

Sunday was the second annual "Race to End Child Homelessness" at Mt. Tabor Park.

There was a 5K race, as well as a 0.8-mile family-friendly walk. The walk distance consisted of over 2,000 steps – one for every homeless child in Multnomah County.

All the money raised from the run will be used for rent support, eviction prevention and other assistance to keep children stable in their housing.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.