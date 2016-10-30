Man shot by police after robbery, chase booked into jail

A man who was shot by police after a robbery and chase earlier this week has been booked into jail.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua Luther was booked into the Washington County Jail Sunday on attempted aggravated murder charges.

According to police, Luther and his wife robbed the Aladdin Inn motel on Southwest Barbur Boulevard Tuesday and then led police on a chase, firing at officers along the way.

Luther was shot after trying to run away, after the vehicle stopped along Boones Ferry Road near McEwan Road in Tualatin.

No officers were injured during the chase.

Luther’s wife Michelle is also facing attempted aggravated murder charges.

