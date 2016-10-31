Trail building group's heavy machine stolen and recovered in Gresham

Early Saturday morning, Portland nonprofit organization Northwest Trail Alliance reported a $60,000 tool was stolen from their storage.

The all-volunteer based group creates and maintains bike and trails throughout the region. Andrew Jansky, who is with Northwest Trail Alliance, said the group is creating Portland's first single-track mountain bike trail, but the project was stopped this weekend when the organization's Ditch Witch machine was stolen.

"To not have this machine is a big deal, and they’re not easy to replace," Jansky said.

On its website, NWTA wrote, "This is a major loss for our group and a setback for our trail building efforts at Gateway Green", asking its members to help recover the machine.

Great news. Officers, Deputies recovered the machine @NWTrailAlliance reported stolen yesterday. Missing license plate, tool box, key. pic.twitter.com/Exzo92gHyi — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) October 31, 2016

On Sunday evening, Jansky received a call from Multnomah County sheriff's deputies that the machine was recovered at a lot in Gresham. The deputy on scene told Fox 12 they are still working to figure out how the machine ended up at the space.

Jansky said there are a few things missing: a license plate, toolbox and key. However, he added they will be able to find another one to replace it.

"Everybody in our organization is really excited to have this in the first place," Jansky said. "We can say we built and we’re a part of."

