Deputies searching for woman who went missing after attending class at PSU

Washington County deputies are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing after attending class at Portland State University.

On Friday, deputies took a report of a missing 25-year-old Aloha woman. The family of Emily Hooper became concerned that she had not returned home from a Thursday night class at PSU.

Hooper's family had been in contact with her after she left for class, but lost contact with her when she did not return home Thursday night. They thought she had gone to her boyfriend’s house and were not concerned about her whereabouts until he contacted them Friday night looking for her. Hooper’s boyfriend said he had not been in contact with her and he was concerned.

Hooper’s family contacted her employer and learned she had not reported to work Friday morning. They say this behavior is out of the ordinary and they are concerned for her safety.

Hooper is described as 5'7" tall and about 135 pounds.

She has short, shaggy brown hair, light pale skin, a large lip ring in the center of her lip, a sparkly nose ring, stretched ears from wearing gauges, a tree branch tattoo on her forearm and a cat tattoo on her calf. She may be carrying a black backpack and a light blue purse and may be wearing a light-colored jacket, Doc Martin boots and blue jeans.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.

