Court docs: Driver involved in deadly St. Johns Bridge crash has extensive criminal history

Court documents show the driver involved in a deadly crash Saturday along St. Johns Bridge has an extensive criminal history.

The Portland Police Bureau said 55-year-old cyclist Mitchell Todd York died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Joel Aaron Schrantz just before 11:30 a.m.

Portland police responded to the St. Johns Bridge around 11:25 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

Police say Schrantz had attempted to turn at a traffic light onto the bridge when he lost control of his vehicle and slid into the westbound lanes, colliding with York.

York was knocked from his bike and came to rest beneath of another vehicle driving west.

York was suffering from critical injuries when medical response teams arrived and later died at the scene.

Court documents show Schrantz has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1993.

Schrantz has been convicted of multiple felonies and infractions including unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

He is now charged with criminally negligent homicide and is set to appear in court Monday.

